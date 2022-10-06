Which Institutions Own Shares In Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -18.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is 11.60% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -20.53% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -18.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.07%.

The stock witnessed a 13.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 14.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $7.06B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.50% and -50.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 172.34M with Short Float at 9.56%.