Home  »  Companies   »  Which Institutions Own Shares In Silvercorp Metals...

Which Institutions Own Shares In Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is -29.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.36% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 14.84% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.17% off its SMA200. SVM registered -29.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.59%.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.88%, and is 19.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $455.72M and $222.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56 and Fwd P/E is 9.89. Distance from 52-week low is 33.17% and -44.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.25M, and float is at 169.36M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is trading -19.74% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -11.06% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -26.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.

Most Popular

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Posts

© 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED​
111365

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.