Who are the Institutional Holders in Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR)?

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is -90.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -10.86% and -38.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -78.81% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -91.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.02%.

The stock witnessed a -21.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.85%, and is -7.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $171.13M and $6.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.62% and -95.38% from its 52-week high.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Analyst Forecasts

Astra Space Operations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.56M, and float is at 202.94M with Short Float at 12.98%.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEMP CHRIS, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Astra Space Operations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) sold a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.39 per share for $1.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.89 million shares of the ASTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) disposed off 867,040 shares at an average price of $1.46 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 22,288,053 shares of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR).