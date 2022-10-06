Who are the Institutional Holders in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is -8.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.10 and a high of $44.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEPC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.49% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.02% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.61, the stock is -9.83% and -13.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. BEPC registered -11.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.67%.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.56%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has around 2130 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $3.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.38 and Fwd P/E is 101.85. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.07% and -24.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.50% this year

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 361.82M, and float is at 172.12M with Short Float at 1.74%.