Who are the Institutional Holders in FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) is -43.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $24.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAZE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -53.98% and -58.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 15.93% at the moment leaves the stock -47.54% off its SMA200. FAZE registered -40.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.92%.

The stock witnessed a -58.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.33%, and is -53.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.39% over the week and 13.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1150.00. Distance from 52-week low is 17.11% and -76.71% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 72.51M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 4.11%.