Who are the Institutional Holders in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is -38.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $159.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.04% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -84.25% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.96, the stock is 32.48% and 26.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -19.71% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -59.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.20%.

The stock witnessed a 43.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.30%, and is 17.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $501.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.67% and -63.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.82M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 13.85%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen, the company’s EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, NORRIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -70.24% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 15.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.