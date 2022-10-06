Who are the Institutional Holders in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -37.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is 5.53% and -4.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -20.02% off its SMA200. IGT registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.97%, and is 10.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.89% and -45.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 101.22M with Short Float at 4.53%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -10.24% lower over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -25.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.