Who are the Institutional Holders in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -36.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 7.61% and -6.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.68 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -37.83% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -55.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.18%.

The stock witnessed a 13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.83%, and is 16.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $97.49M and $167.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.92% and -60.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.40% this year

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 164.95M with Short Float at 3.52%.