Who are the Institutional Holders in State Street Corporation (STT)?

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is -29.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.79 and a high of $104.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.85% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.53% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.43, the stock is -3.04% and -5.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.89% off its SMA200. STT registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.30%.

The stock witnessed a -3.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.72%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

State Street Corporation (STT) has around 40354 employees, a market worth around $24.41B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 7.62. Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -37.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

State Street Corporation (STT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Street Corporation (STT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

State Street Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year

State Street Corporation (STT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.38M, and float is at 366.78M with Short Float at 0.73%.

State Street Corporation (STT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at State Street Corporation (STT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erickson Andrew, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Erickson Andrew sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $89.00 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

State Street Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Taraporevala Cyrus (EVP; President and CEO of SSGA) sold a total of 4,487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $92.12 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82170.0 shares of the STT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, RICHARDS MICHAEL L (EVP and Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 262 shares at an average price of $99.58 for $26090.0. The insider now directly holds 22,954 shares of State Street Corporation (STT).

State Street Corporation (STT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.82% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -16.22% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -19.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.