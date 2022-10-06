Who is the Top Investor In Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -48.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $19.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.78% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -29.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is -8.03% and -15.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -6.10% at the moment leaves the stock -27.01% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -51.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.81%.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.51%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $103.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.52% and -67.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.16M, and float is at 251.52M with Short Float at 11.16%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -9.85% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 16.12% higher over the same period.