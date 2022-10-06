Who is the Top Investor In Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -23.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.77 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is -5.13% and -18.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -23.12% off its SMA200. CNK registered -43.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.45%.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.50%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 7480 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.16. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.80% and -46.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.20M, and float is at 107.23M with Short Float at 17.98%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavalier Michael, the company’s EVP-General Counsel. SEC filings show that Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $16.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -67.80% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -22.32% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -35.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.