Who is the Top Investor In Formula One Group (FWONK)?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 0.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.15 and a high of $71.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $62.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $63.41, the stock is 2.77% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 19.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is 8.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 93.25. Distance from 52-week low is 21.59% and -10.90% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.60% this year

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.46M, and float is at 197.85M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $50904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $28.02 per share for $5100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40182.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $29.18 for $23344.0. The insider now directly holds 1,800 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 3.75% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.94% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -25.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.