Who is the Top Investor In Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -8.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 0.39% and -12.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -24.22% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -23.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.05%.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.23%, and is 9.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.49 and Fwd P/E is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.68% and -48.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.30% this year

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.64M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 6.12%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 10.96% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 97.34% higher over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -21.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.