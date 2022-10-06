Who is the Top Investor In Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)?

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) is -26.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $47.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INBX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.26%.

Currently trading at $32.02, the stock is 97.22% and 72.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 7.59% at the moment leaves the stock 54.81% off its SMA200. INBX registered 9.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.14%.

The stock witnessed a 118.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.36%, and is 85.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.37% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 317.47% and -33.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.30%).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.04M, and float is at 26.73M with Short Float at 12.32%.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckelman Brendan P., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $27.82 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

Inhibrx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Eckelman Brendan P. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $14.91 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the INBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Eckelman Brendan P. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 15,500 shares at an average price of $18.47 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 2,475,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -33.07% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is 47.67% higher over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -21.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.