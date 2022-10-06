Who is the Top Investor In Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is -5.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $26.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.75% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.19, the stock is 2.74% and 0.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -3.07% off its SMA200. ORI registered -2.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.43%.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.15%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $6.90B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 170.40% this year

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.79M, and float is at 285.41M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALDWELL LISA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CALDWELL LISA J bought 9,920 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $23.63 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10706.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that WALKER STEVEN R (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $21.59 per share for $32383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26500.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, WALKER STEVEN R (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.59 for $21585.0. The insider now directly holds 13,500 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 5.80% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is 4.52% higher over the same period. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -60.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.