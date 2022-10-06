Who is the Top Investor In Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is -59.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.66, the stock is 2.15% and -11.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -40.55% off its SMA200. PBI registered -63.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.33%.

The stock witnessed a -3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.92%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $468.40M and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.37 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.65% and -67.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.49M, and float is at 161.18M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamps Sheila A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $54640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45834.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that GUILFOILE MARY (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $3.48 per share for $86918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Fairweather James Arthur (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) acquired 4,335 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $14823.0. The insider now directly holds 143,260 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -71.94% lower over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -40.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.