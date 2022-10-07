A peek at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS): Who has invested in It?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.1% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -10.14% and -21.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -26.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.00%.

The stock witnessed a -26.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.01%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $18.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.17% and -47.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.10% this year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.87M, and float is at 43.39M with Short Float at 27.43%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.