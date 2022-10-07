A peek at ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who has invested in It?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -34.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $9.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $13.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.42% off the consensus price target high of $15.96 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 11.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.87, the stock is -3.44% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -17.64% off its SMA200. ING registered -36.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.93%.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 57000 employees, a market worth around $32.97B and $21.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.15. Distance from 52-week low is 8.97% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.77B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.09%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -29.44% down over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is 12.66% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -36.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.