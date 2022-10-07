A peek at Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): Who has invested in It?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) is -84.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $44.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -45.96% and -63.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -75.53% off its SMA200. MNMD registered -90.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.05%.

The stock witnessed a -60.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.18%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.79% and -92.52% from its 52-week high.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Analyst Forecasts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.80% this year

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.47M, and float is at 25.60M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karlin Dan, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Karlin Dan sold 640 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $3757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Karlin Dan (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $5.51 per share for $3113.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the MNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Barrow Robert (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $5.51 for $6965.0. The insider now directly holds 253,520 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD).