A peek at Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Who has invested in It?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is -4.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $33.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PERI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.08% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is 10.50% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 13.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.36% off its SMA200. PERI registered 11.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.09%.

The stock witnessed a 7.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.38%, and is 15.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has around 420 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $551.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.26% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 188.20% this year

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.44M, and float is at 41.29M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -26.27% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -15.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.