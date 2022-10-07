A peek at Textron Inc. (TXT): Who has invested in It?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -18.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $79.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $63.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.41% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.53% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.63, the stock is 0.84% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -7.04% off its SMA200. TXT registered -12.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.01%.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.57%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $13.43B and $12.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.67% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.59M, and float is at 210.42M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lupone E Robert, the company’s EVP, General Counsel and Secy. SEC filings show that Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $72.63 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95990.0 shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $72.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17362.0 shares of the TXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $81650.0. The insider now directly holds 17,362 shares of Textron Inc. (TXT).

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -19.28% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -5.59% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -41.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.