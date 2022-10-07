Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Volatility At 24.83%, Should You Add A Position?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is -20.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $11.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVDL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.46, the stock is 19.12% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 12.74% at the moment leaves the stock 15.31% off its SMA200. AVDL registered -33.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.58%.

The stock witnessed a 9.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.17%, and is 32.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.83% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 515.24% and -44.26% from its 52-week high.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.04M, and float is at 35.64M with Short Float at 11.10%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Geoffrey Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glass Geoffrey Michael bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $2.14 per share for a total of $96300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Ende Eric J (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $2.27 per share for $45496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AVDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Ende Eric J (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $32394.0. The insider now directly holds 114,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) that is trading -53.43% down over the past 12 months and DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is -54.34% lower over the same period. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is -56.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.