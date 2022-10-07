Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -93.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 83.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -24.95% and -53.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing -25.84% at the moment leaves the stock -82.81% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -94.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.01%.

The stock witnessed a -45.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.06%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 46.89% over the week and 30.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.50% and -94.51% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.42M, and float is at 5.43M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.