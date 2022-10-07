Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Volatility At 2.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.80 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $94.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.98% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 9.23% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.77, the stock is -11.80% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. DUK registered -10.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.17%.

The stock witnessed a -17.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.30%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27605 employees, a market worth around $71.45B and $27.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.37 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.19% and -21.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.40% this year

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.18M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG STEVEN K, the company’s EVP & CCO. SEC filings show that YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $94.46 per share for a total of $39201.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CCO) sold a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $107.04 per share for $44422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Jamil Dhiaa M. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $109.93 for $76951.0. The insider now directly holds 58,957 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.80% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.78% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -11.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.