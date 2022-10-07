Entergy Corporation (ETR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is -8.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.18 and a high of $126.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $104.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.69% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.71, the stock is -8.18% and -11.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. ETR registered -0.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.90%.

The stock witnessed a -13.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.70%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 12369 employees, a market worth around $21.31B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.53% and -19.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Entergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 202.66M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMAN ALEXIS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $116.56 per share for a total of $22146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7379.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) sold a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $120.35 per share for $19376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7375.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, HINNENKAMP PAUL D (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $120.94 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 26,102 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.80% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.78% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -11.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.