GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) is -69.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $5.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOVX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -7.69% and -35.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -34.26% off its SMA200. GOVX registered -71.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.75%.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.77%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 16.21% over the month.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $27.94M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.82% and -80.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-422.10%).

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.40% this year

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.74M, and float is at 24.46M with Short Float at 5.89%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHASE RANDAL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHASE RANDAL D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $11000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36613.0 shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Sharkey John W. (VP, Business Development) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $0.82 per share for $820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2860.0 shares of the GOVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, McKee Kelly T. Jr. (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 4,464 shares at an average price of $1.12 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 19,185 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX).