Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) is -83.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $18.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is -26.72% and -39.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -71.30% off its SMA200. GLT registered -79.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.00%.

The stock witnessed a -32.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.38%, and is -11.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $136.97M and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.80. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.54% and -84.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.60% this year

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.84M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hackett Darrel H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hackett Darrel H. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $4.20 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36702.0 shares.

Glatfelter Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Laures Wolfgang (SVP, IGSC and IT) bought a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $4.25 per share for $97773.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23000.0 shares of the GLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Fahnemann Thomas (CEO) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $50752.0. The insider now directly holds 613,000 shares of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT).