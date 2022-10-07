Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) is -56.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $18.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.73, the stock is -20.10% and -28.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -9.80% at the moment leaves the stock -43.55% off its SMA200. GMRE registered -49.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.41%.

The stock witnessed a -28.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.73%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $496.88M and $125.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.47 and Fwd P/E is 36.81. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.96% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.20% this year

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.51M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cole Henry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cole Henry bought 1,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $19999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7732.0 shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Busch Jeffrey (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $15.55 per share for $31100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43490.0 shares of the GMRE stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whitestone REIT (WSR) that is trading -14.36% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -31.54% lower over the same period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.