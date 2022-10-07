Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) is -46.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $14.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPMT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 42.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.30, the stock is -21.92% and -31.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -39.34% off its SMA200. GPMT registered -53.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.51%.

The stock witnessed a -29.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.38%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $369.81M and $192.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.12% and -55.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.30% this year

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.51M, and float is at 51.44M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -20.24% down over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -50.74% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -22.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.