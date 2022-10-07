Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is -78.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 4.64% and -2.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 13.44% at the moment leaves the stock -55.91% off its SMA200. GROM registered -92.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.17%.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.67%, and is 13.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 11.44% over the month.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $8.21M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -94.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.83M, and float is at 18.25M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.