Here are the top Institutional holders of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) shares

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is -92.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $19.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -45.29% and -49.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -33.47% at the moment leaves the stock -70.73% off its SMA200. APLT registered -96.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.06%.

The stock witnessed a -54.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.99%, and is -32.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.91% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -13.15% and -96.70% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.02M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.56 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Mahadevan Chids (See Remarks) sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.65 per share for $1493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9800.0 shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Perfetti Riccardo (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.97 for $59100.0. The insider now directly holds 160,909 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).