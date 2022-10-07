Here are the top Institutional holders of Cummins Inc. (CMI) shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 1.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $247.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $224.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.58% off its average median price target of $243.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.8% off the consensus price target high of $286.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.2% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.78, the stock is 4.43% and 1.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 5.11% off its SMA200. CMI registered -5.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.10%, and is 7.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 59900 employees, a market worth around $31.29B and $24.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.81% and -10.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 140.42M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Satterthwaite Tony, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Satterthwaite Tony sold 4,866 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $230.18 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59276.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) sold a total of 3,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $225.11 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16348.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Padmanabhan Srikanth (President – Engine Busines) disposed off 6,020 shares at an average price of $222.01 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 22,020 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is -6.80% lower over the past 12 months.