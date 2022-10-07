Here are the top Institutional holders of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) is -65.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 85.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -36.30% and -34.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -37.57% at the moment leaves the stock -38.83% off its SMA200. CYCN registered -79.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.08%.

The stock witnessed a -27.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.03%, and is -35.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.87% over the week and 14.73% over the month.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $27.03M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.25% and -80.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.10%).

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.46M, and float is at 37.59M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.