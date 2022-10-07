Here are the top Institutional holders of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) shares

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) is 10.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.26 and a high of $55.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $49.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.55% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.12% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.39, the stock is -2.44% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.01% off its SMA200. CYTK registered 39.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.45%.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.37%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has around 253 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $151.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.21% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.14M, and float is at 89.97M with Short Float at 12.98%.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Robert I, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $50.40 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Blum Robert I (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $51.42 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, HENDERSON JOHN T (Director) disposed off 21,759 shares at an average price of $54.94 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 24,049 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK).

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 0.15% up over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is -24.32% lower over the same period. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is -83.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.