Here are the top Institutional holders of FREYR Battery (FREY) shares

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is 36.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.29, the stock is 8.36% and 22.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 52.90% off its SMA200. FREY registered 61.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.31%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.44.

The stock witnessed a 17.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.03%, and is 11.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.16% and -7.73% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.83M, and float is at 90.61M with Short Float at 7.98%.