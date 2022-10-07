Here are the top Institutional holders of Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) shares

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) is -51.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 36.8% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is -9.47% and -14.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -16.55% at the moment leaves the stock -31.78% off its SMA200. GROY registered -53.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.57%.

The stock witnessed a -15.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.66%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $311.28M and $3.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.23% and -57.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.37M, and float is at 94.78M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is -4.50% lower over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -15.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.