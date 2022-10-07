Here are the top Institutional holders of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -16.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.09 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.24% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.51% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.02, the stock is -8.32% and -16.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -14.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.28%.

The stock witnessed a -18.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 859 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $3.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.23% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.40% this year

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.78M, and float is at 56.76M with Short Float at 14.86%.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knudsen Ejnar A III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Knudsen Ejnar A III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $39.98 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29766.0 shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Kolomaya Paul E (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $41.38 per share for $82750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70747.0 shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Kolomaya Paul E (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 72,747 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -73.73% down over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is -17.85% lower over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 58.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.