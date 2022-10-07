Here are the top Institutional holders of RPM International Inc. (RPM) shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is -6.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.56 and a high of $101.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPM stock was last observed hovering at around $92.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.46% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.92, the stock is 6.55% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.27% off its SMA200. RPM registered 16.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.90%.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.68%, and is 12.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has around 16751 employees, a market worth around $12.35B and $6.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.03 and Fwd P/E is 19.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.32% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPM International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.75M, and float is at 127.34M with Short Float at 1.81%.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at RPM International Inc. (RPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nance Frederick R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nance Frederick R. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $89.24 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9049.0 shares.

RPM International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Ratajczak Matthew T (VP-Global Tax and Treasurer) sold a total of 993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $90.02 per share for $89390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55546.0 shares of the RPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Moore Edward W. (SVP, GC & CCO) disposed off 2,108 shares at an average price of $87.74 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 56,086 shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM).

RPM International Inc. (RPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -26.23% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -19.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.