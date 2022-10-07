Here are the top Institutional holders of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -94.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $92.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is 22.26% and -26.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 25.00% at the moment leaves the stock -84.31% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -96.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.03%.

The stock witnessed a 10.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.56%, and is 38.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.78% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $36.69M and $77.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.42% and -96.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.90%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.33M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 32.70%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Panosian Michael, the company’s CEO, President, Chairman. SEC filings show that Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.