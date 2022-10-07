Here are the top Institutional holders of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is -46.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 73.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -5.65% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -24.43% off its SMA200. XERS registered -33.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.91%.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.65%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $217.59M and $79.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.60% and -50.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.80%).

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.53M, and float is at 132.32M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edick Paul R, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Edick Paul R bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that PRESTRELSKI STEVEN (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 11,228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $2.42 per share for $27158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Edick Paul R (See Remarks) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.28 for $45664.0. The insider now directly holds 33,430 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS).