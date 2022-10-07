Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is -60.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 17.34% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 28.81% at the moment leaves the stock -23.73% off its SMA200. BSGM registered -65.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.00%.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.07%, and is 33.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.21% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $40.70M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.00% and -78.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-269.30%).

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.82M, and float is at 39.70M with Short Float at 4.60%.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sieckhaus John, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $4550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 29,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $0.82 per share for $24299.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the BSGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 22,766 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $19073.0. The insider now directly holds 1,867,120 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM).