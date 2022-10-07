Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 15.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.33 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.13% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.77% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.79, the stock is -6.54% and -15.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -5.65% off its SMA200. GO registered 51.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.64%.

The stock witnessed a -14.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.98%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.87 and Fwd P/E is 27.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.73% and -29.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.58M, and float is at 88.48M with Short Float at 7.42%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Steven K., the company’s SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer. SEC filings show that Wilson Steven K. sold 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $33.47 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $35.25 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60560.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Sheedy Robert Joseph Jr. (President) disposed off 6,667 shares at an average price of $35.20 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 63,992 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).