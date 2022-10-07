Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) is -30.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $46.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $16.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.89% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.30, the stock is -2.64% and -9.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. HTZ registered -34.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.75%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.33% and -62.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.70% this year

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.00M, and float is at 356.73M with Short Float at 8.28%.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.