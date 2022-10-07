Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is -77.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KALA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -2.83% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -60.22% off its SMA200. KALA registered -88.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.22%.

The stock witnessed a -15.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.08%, and is 18.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.60% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $20.61M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.48% and -89.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-140.40%).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.68M, and float is at 67.76M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reumuth Mary, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Reumuth Mary sold 2,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $967.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Trachtenberg Eric (SEE REMARKS) sold a total of 2,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $0.37 per share for $967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the KALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Brazzell Romulus K (SEE REMARKS) disposed off 3,144 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $1163.0. The insider now directly holds 285,201 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -45.08% lower over the past 12 months.