Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT)

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) is -32.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $19.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNUT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.74, the stock is 5.99% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. DNUT registered -7.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.93%.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.84%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.35. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.37M, and float is at 82.75M with Short Float at 9.85%.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tattersfield Michael J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $12.61 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Krispy Kreme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Tattersfield Michael J. (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $13.85 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.74 million shares of the DNUT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Tattersfield Michael J. (President and CEO) acquired 9,500 shares at an average price of $13.95 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,725,610 shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT).

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading -5.00% down over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -19.97% lower over the same period. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is -24.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.