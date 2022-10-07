Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE)

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is -8.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LASE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -2.18% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $18.59M and $4.87M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.60. Distance from 52-week low is 4.89% and -57.09% from its 52-week high.

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Analyst Forecasts

Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.88M, and float is at 3.00M.