Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH)

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is -59.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $37.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 34.09% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is -14.85% and -20.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -8.23% at the moment leaves the stock -38.08% off its SMA200. SGH registered -33.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.18%.

The stock witnessed a -17.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.28%, and is -11.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $752.26M and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.57 and Fwd P/E is 4.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.33% and -61.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 48.13M with Short Float at 6.96%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERSCHER PENNY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERSCHER PENNY sold 2,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $16.11 per share for a total of $34733.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5484.0 shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Rizvi Ken (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $17.85 per share for $75862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SGH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Adams Mark (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.10 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 915,255 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is trading -49.65% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -21.90% lower over the same period.