Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is -14.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $39.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $23.26, the stock is -1.91% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -36.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.68%.

The stock witnessed a -3.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.41%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 2852 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.05. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.88% and -40.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 101.85M with Short Float at 12.22%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouvalaris Geoffrey, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $23.28 per share for a total of $99516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26551.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $27.50 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33523.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, MAFFEI GREGORY B (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 92,448 shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -25.56% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -26.27% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -33.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.