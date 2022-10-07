Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -25.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $42.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $136.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.52% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 81.74% higher than the price target low of $117.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.52, the stock is 9.95% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. XP registered -45.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.44%.

The stock witnessed a 10.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.39%, and is 17.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $12.10B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.11 and Fwd P/E is 2.66. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.81% and -49.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.71M, and float is at 408.50M with Short Float at 2.59%.