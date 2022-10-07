Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) is 193.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $16.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.95% off the consensus price target high of $137.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.95% higher than the price target low of $137.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 8.18% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 14.23% off its SMA200. HUSA registered 103.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.19%.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.45%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $44.06M and $1.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 292.52% and -74.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.92M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHOONOVER JAMES A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $65550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Houston American Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 564,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $1.24 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 406,000 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 814,000 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 90.95% up over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 56.04% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 120.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.